Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PM Modi Meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel on G20 Summit Margins in Osaka

PM Narendra Modi discussed artificial intelligence, e-mobility, cyber security, railway modernisation and skill development with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi Meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel on G20 Summit Margins in Osaka
File photo of PM Narendra Modi and Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Reuters)
Loading...

Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed ways to deepen the Indo-German relations and enhance cooperation in areas like artificial intelligence and cyber security.

The two leaders met in this Japanese port city on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

"Further enriching a cherished friendship. PM @narendramodi met Chancellor Merkel of #Germany on the margins of #G20OsakaSummit. Discussed enhancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, E-mobility, cyber security, railway modernisation & skill development. @eoiberlin," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Chancellor Merkel also congratulated Modi on the recent electoral victory, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

"Giving impetus to friendship with Germany. Chancellor Merkel and PM @narendramodi discuss ways to diversify and deepen India-Germany ties," the PMO tweeted.

Germany is India's largest trade partner in the 28-member European Union bloc.

In 2016-17, the bilateral trade turnover was $18.76 billion, with India exporting goods worth $7.18 billion to Germany and importing German products worth $11.58 billion, according to German media.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram