PM Modi Reveals Poetic Side, Pens Down 'Conversation With Sea' at Mahabalipuram

Taking to Twitter, Modi posted what he called a conversation with the sea during his stroll on the beach.

News18.com

Updated:October 13, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
PM Modi Reveals Poetic Side, Pens Down 'Conversation With Sea' at Mahabalipuram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday penned a poem he thought of during his two-day visit to Mahabalipuram for an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Taking to Twitter, Modi posted what he called a conversation with the sea during his stroll on the beach. Earlier in the day, the prime minister sought to quell the curiosity of his Twitter followers, who were keen to know about the “stick-like” object he was holding during plogging on the beach.

"Since yesterday, many of you have been asking - what is it that I was carrying in my hands when I went plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram. It is an acupressure roller that I often use," Modi tweeted. He also posted pictures of the acupressure roller he was holding at the beach.

Modi on Saturday had released a three-minute video of his plog on the beach where he was seen collecting waste and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy. Picking litter while jogging is referred to as plogging.

Here is the poem that PM Modi posted on his account:

