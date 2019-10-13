PM Modi Reveals Poetic Side, Pens Down 'Conversation With Sea' at Mahabalipuram

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday penned a poem he thought of during his two-day visit to Mahabalipuram for an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Taking to Twitter, Modi posted what he called a conversation with the sea during his stroll on the beach. Earlier in the day, the prime minister sought to quell the curiosity of his Twitter followers, who were keen to know about the “stick-like” object he was holding during plogging on the beach.

"Since yesterday, many of you have been asking - what is it that I was carrying in my hands when I went plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram. It is an acupressure roller that I often use," Modi tweeted. He also posted pictures of the acupressure roller he was holding at the beach.

Modi on Saturday had released a three-minute video of his plog on the beach where he was seen collecting waste and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy. Picking litter while jogging is referred to as plogging.

Here is the poem that PM Modi posted on his account:

कल महाबलीपुरम में सवेरे तट पर टहलते-टहलते सागर से संवाद करने में खो गया। ये संवाद मेरा भाव-विश्व है। इस संवाद भाव को शब्दबद्ध करके आपसे साझा कर रहा हूं- pic.twitter.com/JKjCAcClws — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.