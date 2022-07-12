PM Modi To Attend First I2U2 Leadership Summit On July 14

The external affairs ministry in a release on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate on July 14 in the first Leaders’ Summit of I2U2 along with Israel prime minister Yair Lapid, UAE president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US president Joe Biden.

The I2U2 stands for I2 – India and Israel and U2 – UAE and the US.

PM Modi will discuss how to boost joint investments in six areas which are of common concern to Israel and the UAE as well as the US. Investments in water, energy, transportation, space, health and food security will be discussed among the heads of states.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be participating in an I2U2 Summit, along with Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid, President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President of the USA Joseph R. Biden,” the MEA statement said.

This is the first time the I2U2 group met it was at the foreign minister-level after it was conceptualized last October.

India is seeking to use the meeting to mobilize private sector capital and expertise to help it modernize its infrastructure, develop technologies which will lead to less carbon emissions in Indian industries and boost development of critical emerging and green technologies.

The release said that India views the summit as a model for economic cooperation which brings opportunities for India’s workers and businesspersons.

“​The Leaders will discuss the possible joint projects within the framework of I2U2 as well as the other common areas of mutual interest to strengthen the economic partnership in trade and investment in our respective regions and beyond. These projects can serve as a model for economic cooperation and offer opportunities for our businesspersons and workers,” the statement said.

The US, however, will use the summit to revitalize its image as global leader. Many experts feel that the I2U2 is like the West Asian Quad. The US is also planning to use the summit to project itself as a proponent of development and growth in the region.

It also aims to stop China from expanding its influence in a region where the US historically has provided security and defense-related aid. It also wants to boost the acceptability of Israel among its Gulf neighbors building on the Abraham Accords.

