PM Netanyahu Says Coalition Govt Without Him a 'Danger' for Israel's Security

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo/AP)

Minutes after nationalist hardliner Naftali Bennett said he would join opposition head centrist Yair Lapid in forming a national unity government, Netanyahu lashed out in a televised address, calling the plan "a danger for the security of Israel".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday a possible coalition government that would see him step down after 12 consecutive years in power would be a “danger" for his country’s security.

first published:May 30, 2021, 23:46 IST