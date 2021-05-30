PM Netanyahu Says Coalition Govt Without Him a 'Danger' for Israel's Security

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday a possible coalition government that would see him step down after 12 consecutive years in power would be a “danger" for his country’s security.

Minutes after nationalist hardliner Naftali Bennett said he would join opposition head centrist Yair Lapid in forming a national unity government, Netanyahu lashed out in a televised address, calling the plan “a danger for the security of Israel".

