Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

EXIT Poll Results

Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » World
1-min read

Benjamin Netanyahu Fails to form Govt in Israel, Informs President

Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video posted on his official Facebook page that a short time ago I informed the president that I was handing back my mandate to try to form a government.

AFP

Updated:October 21, 2019, 11:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Benjamin Netanyahu Fails to form Govt in Israel, Informs President
File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)

Jerusalem: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday he has informed President Reuven Rivlin he has been unable to form a new government following September elections.

"A short time ago I informed the president that I was handing back my mandate to try to form a government," he said in a video posted on his official Facebook page.

The centrist party, led by former army chief Benny Gantz, won 33 seats, closely followed by Netanyahu's Likud, with 32.

But neither has enough support to assemble a 61-seat majority coalition, and they are fiercely divided over the leadership and makeup of any unity government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram