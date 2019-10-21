Benjamin Netanyahu Fails to form Govt in Israel, Informs President

Jerusalem: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday he has informed President Reuven Rivlin he has been unable to form a new government following September elections.

"A short time ago I informed the president that I was handing back my mandate to try to form a government," he said in a video posted on his official Facebook page.

The centrist party, led by former army chief Benny Gantz, won 33 seats, closely followed by Netanyahu's Likud, with 32.

But neither has enough support to assemble a 61-seat majority coalition, and they are fiercely divided over the leadership and makeup of any unity government.

