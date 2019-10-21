Benjamin Netanyahu Fails to form Govt in Israel, Informs President
Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video posted on his official Facebook page that a short time ago I informed the president that I was handing back my mandate to try to form a government.
File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)
Jerusalem: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday he has informed President Reuven Rivlin he has been unable to form a new government following September elections.
"A short time ago I informed the president that I was handing back my mandate to try to form a government," he said in a video posted on his official Facebook page.
The centrist party, led by former army chief Benny Gantz, won 33 seats, closely followed by Netanyahu's Likud, with 32.
But neither has enough support to assemble a 61-seat majority coalition, and they are fiercely divided over the leadership and makeup of any unity government.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Decided to 'Chill' After a Concert Night
- ISL 2019-20: Controversy Heats Up Over Kerala Blasters vs ATK After Kerala Coach, Soosairaj Get Involved
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Arriving on October 23, Here’s Everything we Know
- OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro Review: Mildly Eccentric But You’ll Love a Great QLED Display
- OnePlus TVs Will Get The Netflix App Soon, But We Don’t Know Exactly When