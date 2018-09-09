GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PM of Georgia Separatist Republic of Abkhazia Dies in Car Crash

Gennady Gaguliya, 70, was killed in a crash on the road between Psou in the south of Russia and Sukhumi in the breakaway region, according to a statement on the Abkhazia cabinet website.

AFP

Updated:September 9, 2018, 7:45 AM IST
PM of Georgia Separatist Republic of Abkhazia Dies in Car Crash
A flag of Abkhazia is on display inside a car in the town of Tkvarcheli, some 50 km (31 miles) southeast of Sukhumi, the capital of Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia December 27, 2013. (Representative image/ Reuters)
Moscow: The prime minister of Georgia's separatist republic of Abkhazia died in a car crash late Saturday, the local government said.

Gennady Gaguliya, 70, was killed in a crash on the road between Psou in the south of Russia and Sukhumi in the breakaway region, according to a statement on the Abkhazia cabinet website.

Russia's TASS news agency reported Galuliya was travelling in a delegation returning from Syria. His driver and security guards were not injured, the news agency quoted a government spokesperson as saying.

The republic is led by president Raul Khajimba.

Moscow became one of the few capitals to recognise the independence of Abkhazia, along with breakaway republic South Ossetia, following a Russia-Georgia war a decade ago.

The two regions constitute 20 per cent of Georgia's territory.

Georgia and its Western allies have condemned Russia's continued "occupation" of its territory and have demanded the Kremlin reverse its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Georgia and its Soviet-era master Moscow have long been at loggerheads over Tbilisi's bid to join the European Union and NATO, with the spiralling confrontation culminating in a full-blown war in August 2008.

Russia stationed permanent military bases in the breakaway regions after the conflict.
