English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM of Georgia Separatist Republic of Abkhazia Dies in Car Crash
Gennady Gaguliya, 70, was killed in a crash on the road between Psou in the south of Russia and Sukhumi in the breakaway region, according to a statement on the Abkhazia cabinet website.
A flag of Abkhazia is on display inside a car in the town of Tkvarcheli, some 50 km (31 miles) southeast of Sukhumi, the capital of Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia December 27, 2013. (Representative image/ Reuters)
Loading...
Moscow: The prime minister of Georgia's separatist republic of Abkhazia died in a car crash late Saturday, the local government said.
Gennady Gaguliya, 70, was killed in a crash on the road between Psou in the south of Russia and Sukhumi in the breakaway region, according to a statement on the Abkhazia cabinet website.
Russia's TASS news agency reported Galuliya was travelling in a delegation returning from Syria. His driver and security guards were not injured, the news agency quoted a government spokesperson as saying.
The republic is led by president Raul Khajimba.
Moscow became one of the few capitals to recognise the independence of Abkhazia, along with breakaway republic South Ossetia, following a Russia-Georgia war a decade ago.
The two regions constitute 20 per cent of Georgia's territory.
Georgia and its Western allies have condemned Russia's continued "occupation" of its territory and have demanded the Kremlin reverse its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Georgia and its Soviet-era master Moscow have long been at loggerheads over Tbilisi's bid to join the European Union and NATO, with the spiralling confrontation culminating in a full-blown war in August 2008.
Russia stationed permanent military bases in the breakaway regions after the conflict.
Gennady Gaguliya, 70, was killed in a crash on the road between Psou in the south of Russia and Sukhumi in the breakaway region, according to a statement on the Abkhazia cabinet website.
Russia's TASS news agency reported Galuliya was travelling in a delegation returning from Syria. His driver and security guards were not injured, the news agency quoted a government spokesperson as saying.
The republic is led by president Raul Khajimba.
Moscow became one of the few capitals to recognise the independence of Abkhazia, along with breakaway republic South Ossetia, following a Russia-Georgia war a decade ago.
The two regions constitute 20 per cent of Georgia's territory.
Georgia and its Western allies have condemned Russia's continued "occupation" of its territory and have demanded the Kremlin reverse its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Georgia and its Soviet-era master Moscow have long been at loggerheads over Tbilisi's bid to join the European Union and NATO, with the spiralling confrontation culminating in a full-blown war in August 2008.
Russia stationed permanent military bases in the breakaway regions after the conflict.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manoj Bajpayee: SC Ruling on Section 377 Could Have Saved 'Aligarh' Gay Professor's Life
- Brand New Rolls-Royce Ghost Worth Rs 7 Crore Crashed in Mumbai During First Drive
- I Am Married to the Greatest Man in the World: Anushka Sharma
- Kolkata Airport Got a Rainbow After SC Finally Decriminalised Homosexuality
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...