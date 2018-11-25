English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Rajapaksa Says Fresh Parliamentary Polls Need of Hour in Sri Lanka
The country is witnessing a political crisis since President Maithripala Sirisena last month abruptly sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with former strongman Rajapksa in a move termed by many as unconstitutional.
File image of Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Image: Reuters)
Colombo: Sri Lanka's controversially appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Sunday that stability in the country could only be restored through a fresh round of parliamentary elections.
The country is witnessing a political crisis since President Maithripala Sirisena last month abruptly sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with former strongman Rajapksa in a move termed by many as unconstitutional.
Both Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa have been claiming to be the legitimate prime minister since October 26.
Rajapaksa, in his first televised address since becoming the prime minister, said on Sunday that the purported government, led by Sirisena, was only an interim arrangement and that stability could only be restored through a fresh round of parliamentary polls.
He said that President Sirisena has entrusted him to resurrect the falling economy and living standards of the people.
"It is now barely a month since the change of government on October 26. What we have now is only an interim government. When a downward trend manifests itself, it is difficult to turn things around in a month or two," Rajapaksa said in the address.
Rajapaksa said Wickremesinghe's United National Party is hesitant to face elections unlike all other parties.
He alleged that the Wickremesinghe government borrowed USD 20.7 billion in three years due to which "it will take a while to turn things around".
Rajapaksa has so far failed to prove his parliamentary majority. He has been defeated in at least three no trust motions in Parliament.
However, he has refused to step down and said that these motions are not recognised, accusing parliamentary Speaker Karu Jayasuriya of bias.
Jayasuriya has said that Parliament will not recognise Rajapaksa until he proved his majority in a floor test.
The political crisis began with Wickremesinghe's sacking on October 26.
Sirisena later dissolved Parliament, almost 20 months before its term was to end, and ordered snap election. The Supreme Court overturned Sirisena's decision to dissolve Parliament and halted the preparations for snap polls.
Speaker Jayasuriya then ordered a floor test in the 225-member assembly to end the ongoing political crisis, a move which invited the wrath of the government of Rajapaksa.
The country is witnessing a political crisis since President Maithripala Sirisena last month abruptly sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with former strongman Rajapksa in a move termed by many as unconstitutional.
Both Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa have been claiming to be the legitimate prime minister since October 26.
Rajapaksa, in his first televised address since becoming the prime minister, said on Sunday that the purported government, led by Sirisena, was only an interim arrangement and that stability could only be restored through a fresh round of parliamentary polls.
He said that President Sirisena has entrusted him to resurrect the falling economy and living standards of the people.
"It is now barely a month since the change of government on October 26. What we have now is only an interim government. When a downward trend manifests itself, it is difficult to turn things around in a month or two," Rajapaksa said in the address.
Rajapaksa said Wickremesinghe's United National Party is hesitant to face elections unlike all other parties.
He alleged that the Wickremesinghe government borrowed USD 20.7 billion in three years due to which "it will take a while to turn things around".
Rajapaksa has so far failed to prove his parliamentary majority. He has been defeated in at least three no trust motions in Parliament.
However, he has refused to step down and said that these motions are not recognised, accusing parliamentary Speaker Karu Jayasuriya of bias.
Jayasuriya has said that Parliament will not recognise Rajapaksa until he proved his majority in a floor test.
The political crisis began with Wickremesinghe's sacking on October 26.
Sirisena later dissolved Parliament, almost 20 months before its term was to end, and ordered snap election. The Supreme Court overturned Sirisena's decision to dissolve Parliament and halted the preparations for snap polls.
Speaker Jayasuriya then ordered a floor test in the 225-member assembly to end the ongoing political crisis, a move which invited the wrath of the government of Rajapaksa.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Two New Characters in Infinity War Sequel May Unfold the Origin of Thanos
- Miffed CoA Asks for Mithali's Fitness Logs, Seeks Answers on Selection Meeting Leak
- This is How Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Plan to Make Their Wedding a Grand Affair
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Primed to Succeed What Was The Benchmark Affordable Android Phone, Till Now
- Grandma Spends Third Thanksgiving With Stranger She Accidentally Invited to Dinner