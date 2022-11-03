PM Shehbaz Sharif among Three Who Planned Attack, Alleges PTI Leader Quoting Injured Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar said on Thursday that party chief Imran Khan, who is in hospital after an alleged assassination bid, suspects the top brass of the government is behind the attack.

Umar said in a video message that Khan believes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior military officer orchestrated the attempt to kill him.

Secretary General PTI @Asad_Umar’s exclusive message after assassination attempt on Imran Khan. 1/2 #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/a6TXu9hjXS — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

“Khan has said that he had the information beforehand that these people might be involved in the assassination attempt on him,” Umar said.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister sustained three bullet injuries to his leg after an assailant opened fire at his rally on Thursday evening. Khan will not be able to walk for the next three weeks, a top source in Shoukat Khanun Hospital told CNN-News18.

Asad, quoting the PTI chairman, demanded that all three people — the PM, the interior minister, and the senior military officer — should be removed from their offices.

The Pakistan government in a statement earlier said that Sharif had ordered the interior minister to seek an immediate report on the incident.

The PM also issued a statement condemning “in strongest words” the firing on the PTI chairman. “I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people.”

Read all the Latest News here