PML-N Alleges Imran Khan Govt of Giving C Class Facilities to Maryam Nawaz in Jail

Lahore: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has accused the Imran Khan government for giving C class facilities to Maryam Nawaz in jail and treating her like a "habitual criminal".

Maryam, who is the party's vice president, was on September 25 sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand by an accountability court here in a money laundering case. The 45-year-old daughter of the jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was appointed on the post by the party in May.

Hitting out at the Imran Khan-led government for giving Maryam C class jail facilities, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said her only crime was that she secured a share in the family's properties from her grandfather, Mian Sharif.

She said Maryam deserved B class as per jail manual, but Prime Minister Khan's government was usurping even legal rights of political rivals.

Alleging that the government had crossed all limits in political vendetta, the spokesperson said banning home-cooked meals, changing her class and treating her like a habitual criminal would fail to weaken Maryam's resolve.

Maryam was sentenced to seven years in jail on July 2018 in connection with the case that pertains to the ownership of the Sharif family's posh apartments at Avenfield House, London. The sentence was, however, suspended by the Islamabad High Court.

However, she was arrested from the Kot Lakhpat jail on August 8 in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case when she was on her way back from visiting her father.

The National Accountability Bureau has accused the Sharif family of using the CSM for money laundering and availing millions of rupees in subsidy without actually exporting sugar.

The court also sent Sharif's nephew Yousuf Abbas to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the money laundering case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.