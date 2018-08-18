English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PML-N Chief Shahbaz Sharif Set to Become Leader of Opposition in Pakistan Assembly
The PML-N's strength in the house is 82 followed by the Mutahidda Majlis-i-Amal (15) and the Awami National Party (one).
A file photo of Nawaz Sharif's brother Shahbaz Sharif.
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shahbaz Sharif is set to become the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly as 111 lawmakers have nominated him for the slot, a media report said on Saturday.
The leader of the opposition will be notified on Monday.
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser told the house on Friday that he had received 66-year Sharif's nomination as the opposition leader signed by 111 members from the opposition benches, Dawn reported.
The PML-N's strength in the house is 82 followed by the Mutahidda Majlis-i-Amal (15) and the Awami National Party (one).
The collective number of the three opposition parties is 98 and the support of 111 lawmakers to Sharif indicated that some Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members also supported his candidature for the slot of the leader of the opposition, the paper added.
The PPP had abstained from voting for Sharif for the post of prime minister yesterday. The PPP has a total of 43 lawmakers.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan defeated Sharif in a one-sided election in the National Assembly to become the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan.
Khan secured 176 votes while his only rival Sharif got 96 votes.
Sharif, the younger brother of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, served as the chief minister of the politically crucial Punjab province from 2013 to 2018. He became PML-N president after his elder brother was barred from holding the top party position and public posts.
Also Watch
The leader of the opposition will be notified on Monday.
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser told the house on Friday that he had received 66-year Sharif's nomination as the opposition leader signed by 111 members from the opposition benches, Dawn reported.
The PML-N's strength in the house is 82 followed by the Mutahidda Majlis-i-Amal (15) and the Awami National Party (one).
The collective number of the three opposition parties is 98 and the support of 111 lawmakers to Sharif indicated that some Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members also supported his candidature for the slot of the leader of the opposition, the paper added.
The PPP had abstained from voting for Sharif for the post of prime minister yesterday. The PPP has a total of 43 lawmakers.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan defeated Sharif in a one-sided election in the National Assembly to become the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan.
Khan secured 176 votes while his only rival Sharif got 96 votes.
Sharif, the younger brother of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, served as the chief minister of the politically crucial Punjab province from 2013 to 2018. He became PML-N president after his elder brother was barred from holding the top party position and public posts.
Also Watch
-
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
- Kerala Floods: Google, Facebook, Truecaller and Qkopy Pitch in With New Features
- How Hindustan’s Vajpayee Became India’s Prime Minister: In Memoriam by a Millennial
- Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Roka and Engagement Today: Here's What to Expect
- Biggest Legoland Park to Feature Eight Themed Lands in New York
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...