Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met members of the ruling coalition on Thursday and discussed whether to delay the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial assembly elections along with the bypolls on vacant National Assembly (NA) seats.

Sharif, president of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) faction met with Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Asif Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (Fazl) (JUI-F) and discussed the ‘prevailing overall political situation in the country’, news agency Dawn reported citing an official statement.

This is the second meeting in the last two days that the Pakistan Prime Minister has held with coalition partners.

However, Pakistan federal minister and PML-N leader, Marriyum Aurangzeb, said her party is ready to fight elections, according to the report by the Dawn.

Meanwhile, Aurangzeb told the Dawn that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has directed his younger brother and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to prepare for elections.

The Dawn in its report cited another senior politician familiar with the developments who said that the party is considering every option because rival party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s popularity is rising.

The developments come after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asked the caretaker governments in Punjab and KP to hold elections between April 9 and 13, and between April 15 and 17, respectively.

The ECP is also preparing a notification regarding the 93 National Assembly seats which fell vacant following the resignation of PTI lawmakers.

The people familiar with the developments said that they discussed postponing elections in both provinces. They further added that the PML-N was considering this move as it was facing issues within the Punjab province faction of the party due to internal tensions between the members.

The economic and energy situation in Punjab province also affected the PML-N ranks there.

There were also apprehensions since Nawaz Sharif was in London and the party earlier cited it was not confident to head into polls without their main leader.

People familiar with the developments said more meetings will be held after internal brainstorming sessions. It was also reported that Asif Zardari of the PPP remained unconvinced when the PML-N leaders said they wanted to use the delay in the population census as a pretext to delay polls.

