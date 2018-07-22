English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PMLN Chief Shehbaz Sharif Vows to Make Pakistan Better Than India
Shehbaz said that Pakistan cannot become a great nation by voting leaders like Imran Khan who have made false promises to "our nation".
File photo of Shehbaz Sharif.
Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that people can change his name if he does not take Pakistan ahead of its arch-rival India after coming into power.
Addressing a rally in Sargodha late on Saturday, the PML-N chief said: "If I do not end load shedding crisis in six months, you can change my name," adding "they (Indians) will come to Wahga Border and call Pakistani's their master."
The former Punjab CM said that he would bring Pakistan at par with Malaysia and Turkey. He added that he would visit Mahathir Mohamad and Tayyip Erdogan to learn from them and make Pakistan a great nation again, the Express News reported.
Shehbaz said that Pakistan cannot become a great nation by voting leaders like Imran Khan who have made false promises to "our nation".
"Imran Khan alleged corruption against the Punjab government but not a single penny has been proved against me," he said adding "In fact, a corruption case has surfaced from Peshawar metro."
The PML-N President while defending his elder brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said he came back to Pakistan leaving his ailing wife in London. He said the elder Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz were arrested and were not even allowed to meet Sharif's mother.
