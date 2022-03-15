PMs Of Poland, Slovenia And Czech Republic Head To Kyiv To Meet Zelensky

The prime minister of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia will head to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a statement released by the Polish government. Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech counterpart Petr Fiala and Slovenia’s Janez Jansa will also hold a meeting with Ukrainian prime minister Denis Shmyhal. These three will meet Zelensky as ‘representatives of the European Council’.

European Council chief Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen were also informed of the trip. “The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a broad package of support for the Ukrainian state and society,” the statement further added.

Following Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, these three are among the latest to meet Zelensky as he vows to remain in Kyiv and defend Ukraine. Earlier, Israel prime minister Naftali Bennett called Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and urged him to hold direct talks with his Russian counterpart.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in a phone call urged both parties to speak directly and cease hostilities immediately.

Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia have caused concern as Poland borders Ukraine and spillover would affect all of them. The US has repeatedly warned Russia against attacking NATO members. All three members have expressed concerns along with Baltic states as well regarding the threat they feel Russia poses.

Meanwhile, Zelensky will also address the Canadian parliament and the US Congress this week. He will hope that the US political establishment will take more actions to stop Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Casualties on both sides and among civilians rose as the war in Ukraine entered its 19th day. The eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro suffered from shelling and its airport was damaged, Dnipro region governor Valentin Reznichenko told news agency AFP.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to begin once more but a series of blasts were also reported from Kyiv on Tuesday. A 16-storey housing block was hit by Russian strikes resulting in the deaths of two people. More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

