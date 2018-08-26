English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pocket Watch From Titanic Passenger Sells for $57,500 at Auction
Heritage Auctions says the watch, sold on Saturday, had been recovered from a 34-year-old passenger named Sinai Kantor.
The SS 'Titanic', leaving Belfast to start her trials, pulled by tugs, shortly before her disastrous maiden voyage of April 1912. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
Dallas: A pocket watch that was recovered from a passenger who died on the Titanic has sold at auction for $57,500.
Heritage Auctions says the watch, sold on Saturday, had been recovered from a 34-year-old passenger named Sinai Kantor.
Kantor was a Russian immigrant who managed to get his wife, Miriam, to a lifeboat before he died in icy waters after the ship hit an iceberg.
Kantor's body was later pulled from the Atlantic Ocean. He was buried in New York.
The pocket watch was sold by a direct descendant of Miriam and Sinai Kantor.
It was bought by a collector of timepieces connected to the famous 1912 sinking.
