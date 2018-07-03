English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Poisoned Russian Spy's Niece Running for Office in Russia
Viktoria Skripal is running for office in the Yaroslavl region north of Moscow as a candidate of 'A Just Russia' party
Image for representation. (Reuters)
MOSCOW: The niece of a former Russian spy who was poisoned in Britain is running for a seat in a regional legislature in Russia on the ticket of a Kremlin-controlled party.
Viktoria Skripal is running for office in the Yaroslavl region north of Moscow as a candidate of A Just Russia party, according to party spokeswoman Anastasia Pivovarova.
Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived a poison attack in the English city of Salisbury in March. Britain says they were poisoned by a nerve agent known as Novichok and that Russia was behind the attack. Moscow strongly denies the allegation.
In appearances on Russian state-controlled television Viktoria Skripal has said she doesn't trust Britain to handle the investigation.
Pivovarova said Viktoria Skripal has the support of the party because of her "active civic position."
