GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Poisoned Russian Spy's Niece Running for Office in Russia

Viktoria Skripal is running for office in the Yaroslavl region north of Moscow as a candidate of 'A Just Russia' party

Associated Press

Updated:July 3, 2018, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Poisoned Russian Spy's Niece Running for Office in Russia
Image for representation. (Reuters)
MOSCOW: The niece of a former Russian spy who was poisoned in Britain is running for a seat in a regional legislature in Russia on the ticket of a Kremlin-controlled party.

Viktoria Skripal is running for office in the Yaroslavl region north of Moscow as a candidate of A Just Russia party, according to party spokeswoman Anastasia Pivovarova.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived a poison attack in the English city of Salisbury in March. Britain says they were poisoned by a nerve agent known as Novichok and that Russia was behind the attack. Moscow strongly denies the allegation.

In appearances on Russian state-controlled television Viktoria Skripal has said she doesn't trust Britain to handle the investigation.

Pivovarova said Viktoria Skripal has the support of the party because of her "active civic position."

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery