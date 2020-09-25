Poland Reports Fresh Record Daily Increase In Coronavirus Cases

WARSAW: Poland reported a record daily rise in coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Friday, with the biggest spike in the central region of the country, the health ministry said.

It reported 1,587 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest daily number since the start of the pandemic in March. In total the nation of 38 million people has registered 84,396 infections, including 2,392 deaths.

The biggest spike was reported in central Poland with 295 new infections.

The health ministry said that as of Friday there were 96 ventilators and 1,995 hospital beds devoted to COVID-19 patients. Poland has conducted over 24,200 tests in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday the ministry attributed the rise in new cases to increased direct contact between people after restrictions were lifted.

Many Poles have begun to disregard recommendations to wear face masks since the removal in May of most restrictions on movement imposed in March and April to limit COVID-19 spread. Schools and kindergartens resumed on Sept. 1.

Poland was at first successful in containing the outbreak, but cases began resurging in the summer as more people travelled for holidays and attended weddings.

