Poland reports record daily increase in coronavirus cases

WARSAW Poland on Tuesday reported another record daily increase in coronavirus cases, with 680 new infections and six deaths, after a spike driven by outbreaks amongst miners and after public gatherings.

The new daily record comes as Poland considers introducing stricter restrictions, including mandatory testing for travellers returning to Poland and quarantine for those coming from certain countries.

Poland now has a total of 48,149 recorded coronavirus cases and 1,738 deaths.

The government is also considering additional restrictions for weddings, officials said this week.

