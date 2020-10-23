Poland Restricts Public Gatherings To 5 As Coronavirus Cases Climb

WARSAW: Poland will close restaurants and bars for two weeks and limit public gatherings to five people, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, after new coronavirus infections hit a new daily record of more than 13,600.

Older school children will also move to distance learning.

“Our actions must be much more decisive,” Morawiecki said. “What worries us a lot is the speed of the increase (of infections).”

Morawiecki appealed to people over 70-years-old to stay home, although did not announce a mandatory lockdown for older people.

Poland’s healthcare system has begun to buckle under the weight of mounting coronavirus infections, forcing the government to build field hospitals in stadiums and conference centers.

