Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Poland Slams Amazon for Selling Christmas Ornaments with Images of Nazi Death Camp Auschwitz

The museum at the site of the former camp in southern Poland on Sunday tweeted screenshots of the items showing train tracks and barracks and requested that Amazon remove them from their site.

AFP

Updated:December 2, 2019, 7:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Poland Slams Amazon for Selling Christmas Ornaments with Images of Nazi Death Camp Auschwitz
A view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp. (Image for representation: Reuters)

Warsaw: A Polish museum has slammed US e-commerce giant Amazon for selling Christmas ornaments with images of the Nazi German death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, calling them inappropriate.

The museum at the site of the former camp in southern Poland on Sunday tweeted screenshots of the items showing train tracks and barracks and requested that Amazon remove them from their site.

"Selling 'Christmas ornaments' with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate.

Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful," the museum tweeted.

The museum added later that Amazon appeared to have removed the items -- but then posted a follow-up saying it had discovered others.

Those include a "disturbing" mousepad and a ceramic Christmas ornament with a freight car used for deporting Jews for extermination.

Nazi Germany set up the death camp after occupying Poland during World War II.

The Holocaust site has become a symbol of Nazi Germany's genocide of six million European Jews, with one million killed at the camp between 1940 to 1945.

More than 100,000 non-Jews also died there, according to the museum. An estimated 2,32,000 of the victims were children.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram