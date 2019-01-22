English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Poland to Grant Pensions to Stay-at-home Mothers of Four or More Children
An estimated 86,000 women could benefit. Fathers can also apply, but only when the mother has died or left her family.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Warsaw: Poland's conservative government approved on Tuesday plans to award pensions to stay-at-home mothers of four or more children in another move that could help its popularity ahead of an election.
The so-called "mother pension" will cost around 800 million zlotys ($212 million) this year and around 11 billion zlotys over the next ten years, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Labor Minister Elzbieta Rafalska told a news conference.
"This project is awaited and very much accepted by society. It shows that this effort ... of raising many children enjoys significant support among Poles," Rafalska said.
Mothers of four or more children who reach retirement age but have not worked long enough for a minimal pension would be able to apply from March for the 1,100 zlotys ($291) monthly benefit.
An estimated 86,000 women could benefit. Fathers can also apply, but only when the mother has died or left her family.
The scheme adds to the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's new welfare policies, including 500 zlotys per child from the second offspring, which have helped it secure support since winning election in 2015.
The eurosceptic government, which stresses family values and seeks to raise the population of 38 million, faces another parliamentary election before the end of the year.
The plan needs to be approved by the PiS-dominated parliament and will also require the president's signature.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
