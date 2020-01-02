Why Hundreds in US Jumped Into Ice-cold Water in Santa Hats to Ring in 2020
Swimmers wearing Santa hats and other costume braved 40-degree temperatures (4 degrees Celsius) to partake in the New York City tradition.
Swimmers jump in the Atlantic Ocean in the annual New Year's Day Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo)
New York: 2020 began in frigid fanfare for hundreds of people who splashed through the Atlantic Ocean during the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club Plunge.
Swimmers wearing Santa hats and other costume braved 40-degree temperatures (4 degrees Celsius) to partake in the New York City tradition.
The weather was chillier than last year, when the mercury rose unseasonably high into the upper 50s (13 to 15 Celsius).
The event dates to 1903 and raises money for various charities.
Polar bear plunges were also held in such locales as North Beach, Maryland; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Perth, Ontario.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir-Alia to Celebrity Weddings to Remixes, 20 Talking Points from World of Entertainment in 2020
- Shah Rukh, Suhana, Aryan Khan Spotted Twinning in Black Jackets at New Year Bash
- If The FASTag For Your Car Is Not Read by Scanners at Toll Plazas, Your Trip is Free
- Dwarf T-Rex Dinosaurs Probably Never Existed, Finds New Research
- Airtel Raises Minimum Monthly Recharge for Prepaid Users