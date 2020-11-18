Pole And Chinese Citizen Indicted In Warsaw For Spying

WARSAW: Polish authorities said on Wednesday a former secret service agent and a Chinese citizen who worked for a telecommunications company have been charged with spying for China.

An indictment was submitted on Tuesday to Warsaw District Court against the suspects, named as Piotr D. and Weijing W., a spokesman for the minister coordinating Poland’s special services said in a statement carried by state news agency PAP.

“They both carried out espionage activities to the detriment

of the interests of the Republic of Poland,” it said.

Reuters previously reported on the allegations against an employee of Huawei and a former secret service employee who were being investigated by the Polish government for suspected espionage.

Weijing W.’s lawyer told Reuters that he and his client had not seen all the evidence and that what they had seen did not provide any grounds for filing charges.

Piotr D.’s lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.

