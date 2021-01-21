News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Police: Alabama Officers Killed Man Who Fired at Them
1-MIN READ

Police: Alabama Officers Killed Man Who Fired at Them

Image Representation of Fireshot

Image Representation of Fireshot

The Birmingham Police Department's south precinct was called to a neighborhood at around 2 pm on Wednesday due to reports of shots fired, Sgt. Rod Mauldin said.

Police in Alabama fatally shot a suspect who authorities said fired at officers multiple times. The Birmingham Police Department's south precinct was called to a neighborhood at around 2 pm on Wednesday due to reports of shots fired, Sgt. Rod Mauldin said, according to AL.com.

When officers arrived they encountered a suspect who ran away and fired several shots, Mauldin said. The suspect later climbed onto a porch and began firing at officers again, the sergeant said. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. No officers were injured.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities or races of those involved in the shooting. The State Bureau of Investigation was reviewing the incident.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...