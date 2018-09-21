English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Police Arrest 2 in Shooting Near Los Angeles Charter School
The school is located in buildings in a business district of the San Fernando Valley about 24 kilometers northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
Los Angeles police say a shooting near a charter high school wounded a male teenage student and a female school employee. (Photo: AP)
Los Angeles: Police arrested two men and recovered a gun on Thursday after a student and a teacher were wounded in a lunch-hour shooting at a fast-food restaurant across the street from a Los Angeles charter school, authorities said.
One suspect was located shortly after police arrived, and the other was found hours later following a search of the Van Nuys neighborhood, police Sgt. Barry Montgomery said.
The names of the men were not released, but police said both are between 18 and 20 years old. It was unclear if the victims — a teenage male student and a female teacher — had been targeted.
Both suffered extremity wounds and were in stable condition when they were taken away by ambulances, fire department Deputy Chief Trevor Richmond said.
CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts was locked down because of the proximity of the gunfire.
Anxious parents gathered nearby and were kept back during the search for the suspects. Officers told them everyone in the school was fine. Students could be seen in windows taking photographs of the scene with cellphones before they were later reunited with their parents through the school's main office.
CHAMPS said in a statement that the shooting was unrelated to the school and that the campus was put on lockdown "in an abundance of caution."
"The safety plans and security measure that CHAMPS has in place proved to work in keeping our students and faculty safe, which was and remains our utmost priority," the school said.
Administrators have visited the wounded student and teacher and they were "alert, calm and OK," the statement said.
School will be back in session on Friday, when a crisis team with the mayor's office will be on site for anyone who needs emotional support and there will be additional patrols.
Montgomery said information on the incident was preliminary but "we will get to the bottom of it."
Pressed on the circumstances, he said, "I cannot answer the question as to whether they were targeted."
The school is located in buildings in a business district of the San Fernando Valley about 24 kilometers northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
