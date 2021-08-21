Police Arrest 250 People for Protesting Against Covid-induced Lockdowns in Australia

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Protestors say the lockdowns should end, but authorities say they are necessary to suppress the spread of the virus and save lives. (File photo/PTI)

At least seven police officers were treated for injuries after skirmishes broke out at some of the protests.

Authorities in Australia say more than 250 people have been arrested while protesting coronavirus lockdowns in the country. Many faced fines for defying health orders. The protests took place Saturday in several cities nationwide, with the largest and most violent protest in Melbourne.

At least seven police officers were treated for injuries after skirmishes broke out at some of the protests. Sydney has been in lockdown for two months, while Melbourne and Australia's capital, Canberra, went into lockdown earlier this month.

Under the rules of the lockdown, people are mostly confined to their homes and have limits placed on their social interactions. Protestors say the lockdowns should end, but authorities say they are necessary to suppress the spread of the virus and save lives.

Despite the restrictions, Sydney's New South Wales state reported a record 825 new daily community infections on Saturday. Several cities are battling outbreaks of the highly contagious delta variant.

first published:August 21, 2021, 19:12 IST