1-MIN READ

Police Arrest Suspect After Stabbings in Canada's Quebec City Kill 2, Injure 5

People have been advised to stay indoors. (Representational Image: Reuters)

Police asked residents of the city to "stay inside with the doors locked" because an "investigation is still ongoing."

Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

The provincial police earlier said they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left “multiple victims.”

Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s and confirmed two have died and five others are hurt. There’s no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Police are asking those in the area to remain indoors.


