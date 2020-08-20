Police declare gathering near ICE building in Portland 'unlawful'

Police declared a gathering near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in the southern part of the U.S. city of Portland as an “unlawful assembly”, as demonstrators marched towards the building late on Wednesday.

“All persons near SW Bancroft St and SW Bond Ave must disperse”, Portland Police said in a tweet, adding that failure to comply with the order may lead to arrests and the use of tear gas, crowd control agents and impact weapons.

