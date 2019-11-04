Police Find 41 Migrants Alive in Refrigerated Truck in Northern Greece

Greek police found 41 migrants hiding in a refrigerated truck at a motorway in northern Greece on Monday, police officials said.

The migrants, most of them Afghans, were not injured, one of the officials said, adding that the refrigeration system had not been turned on.

Police stopped the truck on a highway near the northern Greek city of Xanthi for a regular check. They arrested the driver and took him and the migrants to a nearby police station for identification.

