Police: Girl killed by gunfire during teen gathering in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed during a gathering of teenagers at an Ohio home, authorities said.

Akron police said several shots were fired shortly before midnight Friday in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood. The girl was found wounded and was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Police said there was a large gathering of teenagers at the home and it appeared that the shots were fired from outside the residence.

Also Watch After MS Dhoni Bids Adieu To International Cricket, Suresh Raina Announces Retirement

The girl’s name wasn’t immediately released. The Summit County medical examiner’s office plans an autopsy. No arrests were immediately reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor