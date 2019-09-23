Police Investigate Jewelry Theft Worth $350,000 from Trump Towers in Manhattan
The jewelry was allegedly stolen from inside two apartments in the building where President Donald Trump owns a penthouse triplex, police said.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Detectives are investigating reports of thefts of about $350,000 worth of jewelry from residents in Manhattan's Trump Tower.
The jewelry was allegedly stolen from inside two apartments in the building where President Donald Trump owns a penthouse triplex, police said.
A 33-year-old woman told police her $117,000 Graff diamond bracelet was taken from her 59th floor apartment after she left for vacation on Sept. 3.
A 67-year-old woman reported five pieces, including a Harry Winston diamond bracelet, a ring, necklace and bracelet — all encrusted with diamonds and sapphires — and a pair of diamond and emerald earrings, stolen from a drawer in her 42nd floor closet, police said
The items reportedly disappeared between June 21 and Sept. 9.
A police spokesman told The New York Times that investigators haven't identified a suspect and are looking at everyone with access to the building.
Trump plans to stay at his penthouse Sunday night. He's to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
Reports of the thefts were first published by the New York Post.
