Police Launches Probe Into Downing Street Parties; UK PM Johnson Agrees To Cooperate

London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick on Tuesday announced that it launched an investigation into parties held in No 10 Downing Street during Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations,” Dick was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. She was addressing the London Assembly local authority.

Demands for Johnson’s resignation continue even from some quarters of his own party over a string of parties held inside the No 10 Downing Street amid the devastating second wave of Covid in April 2021 and later towards the end of the year. A string of emails revealed details about another party in 2020 which have put Johnson in a tough spot facing harsh criticism.

Meanwhile, Sue Gray who is investigating the parties held at Downing Street is expected to release her report later today, according to a report by the BBC. Gray’s investigation will also probe allegations of Covid-19 protocol being flouted during a birthday party held to celebrate the British prime minister’s birthday on June 19, 2020.

The allegations are that more than 30 people were present indoors at that time when UK’s Covid rules permitted only six people outside. Cressida Dick said that the Metropolitan Police does not generally investigate past breaches of Covid-19 measures but such investigations are carried out when ‘the most serious and flagrant type of breach’ occurs. She also highlighted that the investigation was needed when those involved knew that their actions would have amounted to an offence and also because not investigating these incidents would undermine the legitimacy of the law, according to a separate report by the BBC.

The London Metropolitan Police’s Special Inquiry Team, which is the nation’s principal counter-political corruption unit, will be carrying out the investigation. The UK prime minister Boris Johnson assured that he will cooperate fully with the police during the investigation. “I believe this will give the public the clarity it needs and help draw a line under the matter,” Johnson told the British parliament.

