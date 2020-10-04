Police Officer Killed In The Line Of Duty In South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.: A South Carolina police chief announced early Sunday the death of an officer following a shooting in Myrtle Beach.

Officer Jacob Hancher was killed while responding to a call for service late Saturday, Myrtle Beach Chief Amy Prock said at a news conference.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but witnesses told The Sun News they heard several shots around 10 p.m. Police had said on social media that an officer involved shooting had occurred around that time.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate, news outlets reported.

Hancher was a community service officer for four years and had been a police officer for less than a year, Prock said.

He was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice, Prock said.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune asked on social media for prayers for the police department.

They need our community to show them love, support and strength, Bethune stated.

