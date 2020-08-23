Police Order Protesters To Disperse Outside Portland Building

Police officers were hit by rocks and bottles during a protest in the Oregon city of Portland late on Saturday and police told people to leave the area or face arrest.
In a Twitter post, the police said they had declared a riot for the gathering around the Penumbra Kelly Building, a city building that houses offices including police.
“Failure to leave may subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including but not limited to tear gas and/or impact weapons,” the statement added.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
