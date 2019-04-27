English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Police Probe Knife Placed on Prince's Desk as Japan Prepares for Emperor's Abdication
The emperor, revered as a god during World War II, now holds no political power and serves as a national symbol.
Hisahito, who is in succession line for the Chrysanthemum Throne. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Tokyo: Japanese police are investigating a knife that was placed on the school desk of Emperor Akihito's grandson, according to media reports Saturday.
The incident Friday involving 12-year-old Hisahito, who is in succession line for the Chrysanthemum Throne, comes as Japan prepares for ceremonies marking Akihito's abdication on April 30.
Kyodo News said police are investigating security camera footage. The Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment and Ochanomizu University Junior High School did not answer calls.
Akihito's son, Crown Prince Naruhito, is set to become emperor May 1. Hisahito is Naruhito's nephew.
The emperor, revered as a god during World War II, now holds no political power and serves as a national symbol. Akihito and his family are generally popular but have been targeted in attacks in the past.
The incident Friday involving 12-year-old Hisahito, who is in succession line for the Chrysanthemum Throne, comes as Japan prepares for ceremonies marking Akihito's abdication on April 30.
Kyodo News said police are investigating security camera footage. The Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment and Ochanomizu University Junior High School did not answer calls.
Akihito's son, Crown Prince Naruhito, is set to become emperor May 1. Hisahito is Naruhito's nephew.
The emperor, revered as a god during World War II, now holds no political power and serves as a national symbol. Akihito and his family are generally popular but have been targeted in attacks in the past.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan to Tie the Knot with Natasha Dalal Next Year, Confirms David Dhawan
- How TikTok is Getting Indian Women To Stop Bothering About 'Log Kya Kahenge?'
- Boyfriend Sets Strict Rules for Girlfriend Before Watching Avengers: Endgame
- Avengers Endgame Smashes Box Office Records, Earns Rs 2,130 Crore in Two Days
- SAS Pilots in Scandinavia on Strike, 1.7 Lakh Passengers Left Stranded
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results