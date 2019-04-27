Take the pledge to vote

»
Police Probe Knife Placed on Prince's Desk as Japan Prepares for Emperor's Abdication

The emperor, revered as a god during World War II, now holds no political power and serves as a national symbol.

Associated Press

Updated:April 27, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
Police Probe Knife Placed on Prince's Desk as Japan Prepares for Emperor's Abdication
Hisahito, who is in succession line for the Chrysanthemum Throne. (Image: Twitter)
Tokyo: Japanese police are investigating a knife that was placed on the school desk of Emperor Akihito's grandson, according to media reports Saturday.

The incident Friday involving 12-year-old Hisahito, who is in succession line for the Chrysanthemum Throne, comes as Japan prepares for ceremonies marking Akihito's abdication on April 30.

Kyodo News said police are investigating security camera footage. The Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment and Ochanomizu University Junior High School did not answer calls.

Akihito's son, Crown Prince Naruhito, is set to become emperor May 1. Hisahito is Naruhito's nephew.

The emperor, revered as a god during World War II, now holds no political power and serves as a national symbol. Akihito and his family are generally popular but have been targeted in attacks in the past.
