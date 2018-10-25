English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Police Probe Suspicious Package Addressed to Actor Robert De Niro: Reports
The report came a day after the FBI said pipe bombs were sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats.
Washington: Police are investigating a suspicious package addressed to actor Robert De Niro in New York, news reports said on Thursday.
CNN quoted two law enforcement sources as saying the package was addressed to De Niro at an address in the Tribeca area of Manhattan.
The report came a day after the FBI said pipe bombs were sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats. De Niro is an outspoken critic of President Trump.
The New York Police Department said it was responding to reports of a suspicious package in Tribeca but did not mention De Niro.
