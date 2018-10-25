GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Police Probe Suspicious Package Addressed to Actor Robert De Niro: Reports

The report came a day after the FBI said pipe bombs were sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2018, 4:58 PM IST
Washington: Police are investigating a suspicious package addressed to actor Robert De Niro in New York, news reports said on Thursday.

CNN quoted two law enforcement sources as saying the package was addressed to De Niro at an address in the Tribeca area of Manhattan.

The report came a day after the FBI said pipe bombs were sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats. De Niro is an outspoken critic of President Trump.

The New York Police Department said it was responding to reports of a suspicious package in Tribeca but did not mention De Niro.

