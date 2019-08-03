Police Responding to Active Shooter in El Paso, Texas

El Paso (Texas): Police said they were responding to an active shooter near a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and told the public to avoid the area.

"Scene is still active," the El Paso Police Department wrote on Twitter. Few other details were immediately available.

Reports on social media said shots were fired at a WalMart near the Cielo Vista Mall, in the east of the city, and that shoppers were being evacuated from the mall as a precaution.

Video posted on Twitter appeared to show customers at one department store being evacuated with their hands in the air.

Mass shootings are common in the United States. On Sunday, a gunman killed three people at a food festival in Northern California before fatally shooting himself.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.