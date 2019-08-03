Police Responding to Active Shooter in El Paso, Texas
Reports on social media said shots were fired at a WalMart near the Cielo Vista Mall, in the east of the city, and that shoppers were being evacuated from the mall as a precaution.
Representative Image.
El Paso (Texas): Police said they were responding to an active shooter near a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and told the public to avoid the area.
"Scene is still active," the El Paso Police Department wrote on Twitter. Few other details were immediately available.
Video posted on Twitter appeared to show customers at one department store being evacuated with their hands in the air.
Mass shootings are common in the United States. On Sunday, a gunman killed three people at a food festival in Northern California before fatally shooting himself.
