Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Police Responding to Active Shooter in El Paso, Texas

Reports on social media said shots were fired at a WalMart near the Cielo Vista Mall, in the east of the city, and that shoppers were being evacuated from the mall as a precaution.

Reuters

Updated:August 3, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Police Responding to Active Shooter in El Paso, Texas
Representative Image.
Loading...

El Paso (Texas): Police said they were responding to an active shooter near a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and told the public to avoid the area.

"Scene is still active," the El Paso Police Department wrote on Twitter. Few other details were immediately available.

Reports on social media said shots were fired at a WalMart near the Cielo Vista Mall, in the east of the city, and that shoppers were being evacuated from the mall as a precaution.

Video posted on Twitter appeared to show customers at one department store being evacuated with their hands in the air.

Mass shootings are common in the United States. On Sunday, a gunman killed three people at a food festival in Northern California before fatally shooting himself.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram