Polio Worker Shot Dead, Her Driver Injured in Northwest Pakistan

The assailants escaped from the scene and the police have registered a case against unknown people in the incident.

PTI

December 10, 2019
Polio Worker Shot Dead, Her Driver Injured in Northwest Pakistan
Peshawar: A female polio worker was killed and the driver of the tri-wheeler she was travelling in injured after unknown assailants fired at the vehicle in northwest Pakistan.

Bistaj Bibi was killed, while the driver of the vehicle Abdur Rauf was injured in the incident that took place in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

The assailants escaped from the scene and the police have registered a case against unknown people in the incident.

