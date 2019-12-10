Polio Worker Shot Dead, Her Driver Injured in Northwest Pakistan

Peshawar: A female polio worker was killed and the driver of the tri-wheeler she was travelling in injured after unknown assailants fired at the vehicle in northwest Pakistan.

Bistaj Bibi was killed, while the driver of the vehicle Abdur Rauf was injured in the incident that took place in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

The assailants escaped from the scene and the police have registered a case against unknown people in the incident.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.