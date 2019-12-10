English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Polio Worker Shot Dead, Her Driver Injured in Northwest Pakistan
The assailants escaped from the scene and the police have registered a case against unknown people in the incident.
Image for Representation.
Peshawar: A female polio worker was killed and the driver of the tri-wheeler she was travelling in injured after unknown assailants fired at the vehicle in northwest Pakistan.
Bistaj Bibi was killed, while the driver of the vehicle Abdur Rauf was injured in the incident that took place in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.
