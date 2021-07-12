Polish Farmer Cultivates Land Surrounded By Buildings, Refuses Offers From Builders

A video emerged on social media that has gone viral shows a farmer cultivating his land sandwiched between several apartments in the Polish city of Lublin.

The man’s name is Michal Myslowski. Although he has received several offers from the builders for selling his land, he has stood firm and did not accept any offer.

Watching the video, Machal looks like a lone fighter, keeping his land for cultivation rather than cashing on it. Community residents of Jantarowa Street have praised the determination of Michal.

Many took to social media to applaud his decision of not selling the land. After the video went viral, Imperial Seed, a forage, turf, and cover crop seed specialist company also took to Twitter to praise Michal. In a tweet it said, “Always stand up for what you believe in, even if it means standing alone."

As reported by Polish publication Dziennik Wschodni, local resident Katarzyna said that she thought the crops provided a better view than the concrete buildings.

“As a resident, I can say that it does not bother us at all, on the contrary. Better such a view outside the window than being surrounded by concrete buildings."

Another local added, “Some would give anything for such views."

Michal told the same publication, “People are fine. They understand that I have work to do. They watch and make videos. The children are also happy. There have never been any problems with it."

