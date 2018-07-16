English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Polish People Take Part in 'Day Without Cell Phone'
According to the statistics provided by the Central Statistical Office, 92 per cent of Poles was using mobile phones last year, including 57 per cent using smart phones.
(Representative Image. Reuters)
Warsaw: Polish people participated in the "Day without cell phone" campaign on Sunday, an informal action encouraging people to put away their mobiles and strive to consolidate direct ties with friends and family members.
The "Day without cell phone" action was initiated a few years ago to remind people about non-virtual life, genuine social contacts and communication based on real conversation instead of text messaging and checking on the Internet constantly, Xinhua reported.
According to the statistics provided by the Central Statistical Office, 92 per cent of Poles was using mobile phones last year, including 57 per cent using smart phones.
"I really can't live without my phone," university student Agnieszka said. "I check it every few minutes to stay in touch with my friends, check on social media and the news."
Studies indicated that a majority of young people in Poland used their phones during lessons, family meals or even at the cinema. The problem of phonoholism — a phone addiction — has been observed a few years ago, with experts and psychologists trying to increase awareness about this problem.
Excessive use of mobile phones might lead to nervousness, hyperactivity, lack of attention, as well as eyesight and spine problems. It is also one of the main causes of traffic accidents, according to police figures.
Also Watch
The "Day without cell phone" action was initiated a few years ago to remind people about non-virtual life, genuine social contacts and communication based on real conversation instead of text messaging and checking on the Internet constantly, Xinhua reported.
According to the statistics provided by the Central Statistical Office, 92 per cent of Poles was using mobile phones last year, including 57 per cent using smart phones.
"I really can't live without my phone," university student Agnieszka said. "I check it every few minutes to stay in touch with my friends, check on social media and the news."
Studies indicated that a majority of young people in Poland used their phones during lessons, family meals or even at the cinema. The problem of phonoholism — a phone addiction — has been observed a few years ago, with experts and psychologists trying to increase awareness about this problem.
Excessive use of mobile phones might lead to nervousness, hyperactivity, lack of attention, as well as eyesight and spine problems. It is also one of the main causes of traffic accidents, according to police figures.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dhadak: Sonam Kapoor Watches Janhvi's Debut Film and Here's What She Has to Say
- Inside Pics of Mira Rajput's Baby Shower: Shahid , Ishaan, Janhvi Make it Special for the Mom-To-Be
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics
- Most Expensive Single Parking Space Sold for Record Rs 5.3 Crore in Hong Kong
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Moments: From Maradona's Antics to Neymar's Theatrics