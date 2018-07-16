Polish People Take Part in 'Day Without Cell Phone'

Polish people participated in the "Day without cell phone" campaign on Sunday, an informal action encouraging people to put away their mobiles and strive to consolidate direct ties with friends and family members.The "Day without cell phone" action was initiated a few years ago to remind people about non-virtual life, genuine social contacts and communication based on real conversation instead of text messaging and checking on the Internet constantly, Xinhua reported.According to the statistics provided by the Central Statistical Office, 92 per cent of Poles was using mobile phones last year, including 57 per cent using smart phones."I really can't live without my phone," university student Agnieszka said. "I check it every few minutes to stay in touch with my friends, check on social media and the news."Studies indicated that a majority of young people in Poland used their phones during lessons, family meals or even at the cinema. The problem of phonoholism — a phone addiction — has been observed a few years ago, with experts and psychologists trying to increase awareness about this problem.Excessive use of mobile phones might lead to nervousness, hyperactivity, lack of attention, as well as eyesight and spine problems. It is also one of the main causes of traffic accidents, according to police figures.