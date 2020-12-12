News18 Logo

Polish Ruling Coalition Junior Partner Votes To Stay In Government
1-MIN READ

Polish Ruling Coalition Junior Partner Votes To Stay In Government

WARSAW: The arch-conservative United Poland party decided on Saturday to remain in government the party’s leader, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, told a news conference, meaning the ruling coalition will keep its majority.

United Poland had called for Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to veto the European Union’s 2021-2027 budget and coronavirus recovery fund because of a clause linking access to cash with respect for the rule of law, saying it was a case of “veto or death”.

It reacted with fury when Morawiecki agreed a compromise during an EU leaders’ summit earlier this week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


Loading...