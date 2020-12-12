Next Story
Polish Ruling Coalition Junior Partner Votes To Stay In Government
The archconservative United Poland party decided on Saturday to remain in government the party's leader, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, told a news conference, meaning the ruling coalition will keep its majority.
- Last Updated: December 12, 2020, 22:45 IST
United Poland had called for Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to veto the European Union’s 2021-2027 budget and coronavirus recovery fund because of a clause linking access to cash with respect for the rule of law, saying it was a case of “veto or death”.
It reacted with fury when Morawiecki agreed a compromise during an EU leaders’ summit earlier this week.
