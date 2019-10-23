'Political Rumour with Ulterior Motives': China Rejects Report of Replacing Hong Kong's Beleaguered Chief Executive
It was not clear yet whether China is playing down the report as Lam's resignation is a prime demand of the pro-democracy protestors.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. (Image: Reuters)
Beijing China on Wednesday rejected a media report that it is drawing up a plan to remove Hong Kong's beleaguered Chief Executive Carrie Lam, describing it as a "political rumour with ulterior motives".
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying rejected the report by London-based Financial Times, which claimed that China plans to replace Lam with an interim chief executive.
"It was a political rumour with ulterior motives behind it," Hua told the media here when asked for her reaction to the FT report.
It was not clear yet whether China is playing down the report as Lam's resignation is a prime demand of the pro-democracy protestors.
Beijing had also declined to permit Lam to withdraw the controversial extradition bill, which sparked the protests. The bill was withdrawn on Wednesday by the Hong Kong government in the local legislature in big win for the protestors.
While backing Lam, Hua stressed that the central government would continue to firmly support her and the Hong Kong government's efforts to stop the violence and restore order as soon as possible.
Earlier, China toyed with the idea of deploying its security forces but refrained apprehending more protests.
According to the FT report, which quoted unnamed sources, Beijing was planning to replace Lam with an "interim" leader by March 2020.
It said that leading candidates for the position included former financial secretary Henry Tang Ying-nien and Norman Chan Tak-lam, the previous head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.
Rumours of the future of 62-year-old Lam have been swirling around after she hinted last month that she wanted to quit.
Last month a recording of a private meeting emerged where she is heard saying: "If I have a choice, the first thing is to quit."
But she said later that she had "never tendered any resignation", but did not deny the authenticity of the recording. Apparently, Beijing has not granted her permission to resign.
For its part, the Chinese government which is in quandary over handling the protests wrecking the city, famous for being a centre of international business and commerce, has been backing Lam and Hong Kong police who also faced serious allegations of violent crackdown against protests.
The anti-government protests over a bill which was aimed at extraditing locals to be prosecuted in the Communist Party controlled courts tested the Chinese leadership's patience to the hilt.
Since June, Hong Kong has been witnessing unprecedented protests with thousands of people demanding the local government to withdraw the legislation.
In a flip-flop over the intensified protests Lam first said the bill is dead but declined to withdraw it as the protests continued.
Finally, the Hong Kong government on Wednesday withdrew the most unpopular extradition bill which lead to over 20 weeks of protests. The protests later transformed into a campaign for greater democratic change.
Besides the demand to withdraw the bill, the protestors are also calling for Lam's resignation, inquiry into police brutalities and universal franchise of one person one vote with freedom for all the locals to contest the elections for the legislature.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra Wants to Gift a Car to Man Who Took His Mother on India Tour on Scooter
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Lands Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik Says Shehnaz Gill Has Support of Salman Khan
- Mozilla Firefox 70 Turns The Tables And Now You Can Track What is Tracking You
- PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Arriving in December, Glass Windows and New Items Leaked