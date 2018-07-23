English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pompeo Calls Iran's Religious Leaders 'Hypocritical Holy Men'
Pompeo's highly critical broadside comes as the republic approaches the 40th anniversary of its Islamic revolution and the US prepares to reimpose economic sanctions.
File photo of Mike Pompeo (Photo: Reuters)
California: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls the religious leaders of Iran "hypocritical holy men" who amassed vast sums of wealth while allowing their people to suffer.
Pompeo's highly critical broadside comes as the republic approaches the 40th anniversary of its Islamic revolution and the US prepares to reimpose economic sanctions.
In prepared remarks for a speech today at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, Pompeo said the US won't stand silent about what he calls the Iranian government's many abuses.
Pompeo castigated Iran's political, judicial and military leaders, and he said the government has "heartlessly repressed its own people's human rights, dignity and fundamental freedoms."
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
