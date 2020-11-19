Next Story
Pompeo, On Visit To Israel, Says Will Travel To Golan Heights
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he would visit the Golan Heights, territory Israel captured from Syria and occupied in the 1967 Middle East war, in a break from previous U.S. administrations' policy.
- Last Updated: November 19, 2020, 14:12 IST
“Today I’ll have the chance to visit the Golan Heights. The simple recognition of this as part of Israel, too, was a decision President Trump made (in 2019) that is historically important and simply a recognition of reality,” he said in Jerusalem.
