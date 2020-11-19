News18 Logo

Pompeo, On Visit To Israel, Says Will Travel To Golan Heights

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he would visit the Golan Heights, territory Israel captured from Syria and occupied in the 1967 Middle East war, in a break from previous U.S. administrations' policy.

JERUSALEM: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he would visit the Golan Heights, territory Israel captured from Syria and occupied in the 1967 Middle East war, in a break from previous U.S. administrations’ policy.

“Today I’ll have the chance to visit the Golan Heights. The simple recognition of this as part of Israel, too, was a decision President Trump made (in 2019) that is historically important and simply a recognition of reality,” he said in Jerusalem.

(Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Maayan Lubell)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: November 19, 2020, 14:12 IST
