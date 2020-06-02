Pompeo Says China Trying to Muzzle Hong Kong by Preventing Tiananmen Square Vigil

The United States on Tuesday accused China of muzzling Hong Kong by preventing a vigil to mark the Tiananmen Square protests, amid a heated feud between Washington and Beijing over the city's freedoms

"If there is any doubt about Beijing's intent, it is to deny Hong Kongers a voice and a choice, making them the same as mainlanders. So much for two systems," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Hong Kong authorities effectively barred the annual commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown -- a major gathering in contrast to the imposed silence on the mainland -- by extending a ban on gatherings to prevent spread of the coronavirus.