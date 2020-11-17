News18 Logo

Pompeo Says Europe, U.S. Need To Work Together To Address Turkey

PARIS: The U.S. administration and Europe need to work jointly on addressing the actions led by Turkey in the Middle East over the past few months, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told French daily newspaper Le Figaro.

“France’s president Emmanuel Macron and I agree that Turkey’s recent actions have been very aggressive,” Pompeo said, citing Turkey’s recent support to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia as well as military moves in Libya and the Mediterranean.

(Rporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Chris Reese)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: November 17, 2020, 3:54 IST
