Pompeo says U.S. expects to trigger snapback on Iran soon

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 8:21 PM IST
WASHINGTON The United States is expecting to trigger snapback – a return of all U.S. sanctions on Iran – soon, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, after the U.N. Security Council rejected Washington’s bid to extend an arms embargo on the country.

To trigger a return of the sanctions, the United States will submit a complaint to the 15-member U.N. Security Council about Iran’s non-compliance with the nuclear deal, even though Washington quit the accord in 2018.

