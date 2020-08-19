Pompeo says U.S. expects to trigger snapback on Iran soon

WASHINGTON The United States is expecting to trigger snapback – a return of all U.S. sanctions on Iran – soon, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, after the U.N. Security Council rejected Washington’s bid to extend an arms embargo on the country.



To trigger a return of the sanctions, the United States will submit a complaint to the 15-member U.N. Security Council about Iran’s non-compliance with the nuclear deal, even though Washington quit the accord in 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor