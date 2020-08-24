Pompeo Says U.S. Will Preserve Israel's Military Edge

JERUSALEM: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States would continue to ensure Israel enjoyed a military edge in the Middle East under any future U.S. arms deals with the United Arab Emirates.

“The United States has a legal requirement with respect to qualitative military edge. We will continue to honour that,” Pompeo told reporters after a meeting in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A U.S.-brokered deal on normalising relations between Israel and the UAE was announced on Aug. 13.

(Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Maayan Lubell)

