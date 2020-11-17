Next Story
Pompeo Welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire, Urges For Political Solution
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the United States welcomed the ceasefire in NagornoKarabakh, but urged the warring sides, Armenia and Azerbaijan, to move ahead in pursuing a lasting political solution to the conflict.
The ceasefire signed by leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on Nov. 10 halted military action in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians. Some 2,000 Russian peacekeeping troops are being deployed to the region.
