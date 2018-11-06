English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Poop in Hand, Bill Gates Lends Support to China's Toilet Revolution
Gates was in Beijing on Tuesday for the 'Reinvented Toilet Expo', a forum hosted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation showcasing various cutting edge toilet technology in lieu of sewers.
File image of Bill Gates. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: As one of the world's richest men and most active philanthropists, Bill Gates usually has his hands full. Just not with poop.
So it came as a surprise when the founder of Microsoft brandished a jar of human waste at a forum on the future of the toilet in Beijing on Tuesday.
The stunt was an effort to draw attention to a problem affecting developing countries around the world: not enough toilets.
"In places without sanitation you have got way more than that," Gates said, pointing to the feces inside the clear canister resting on a table. "And that's what kids when they are out playing, they are being exposed to all the time, and that's why we connect this not just with quality of life, but with disease and death and with malnutrition," he told attendees.
The billionaire has used part of his considerable fortune to provide clean, comfortable sanitation facilities to the nearly half of the world's population that suffers without.
"When you think of things that are basic right up there with health and enough to eat, you think that having a reasonable toilet certainly belongs on that list," Gates said.
Gates has previously used shock tactics to draw attention to his disease-battling efforts.
In 2009, he loosed mosquitoes at a Technology, Entertainment, Design (TED) Conference in California to make a point about the deadly sting of malaria — waiting a minute or so before assuring the audience the liberated insects were disease-free.
Gates was in Beijing on Tuesday for the "Reinvented Toilet Expo", a forum hosted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation showcasing various cutting edge toilet technology in lieu of sewers, making them easier and cheaper to install the devices.
The world's number two economy is in the midst of a drive to improve its notoriously malodorous bathrooms, a campaign President Xi Jinping has dubbed the “toilet revolution”.
"China has made great progress in improving health and sanitation for millions of people," Gates said. "China has an opportunity to launch a new category of innovated non-sewered sanitation solutions that will benefit millions of people worldwide."
So it came as a surprise when the founder of Microsoft brandished a jar of human waste at a forum on the future of the toilet in Beijing on Tuesday.
The stunt was an effort to draw attention to a problem affecting developing countries around the world: not enough toilets.
"In places without sanitation you have got way more than that," Gates said, pointing to the feces inside the clear canister resting on a table. "And that's what kids when they are out playing, they are being exposed to all the time, and that's why we connect this not just with quality of life, but with disease and death and with malnutrition," he told attendees.
The billionaire has used part of his considerable fortune to provide clean, comfortable sanitation facilities to the nearly half of the world's population that suffers without.
"When you think of things that are basic right up there with health and enough to eat, you think that having a reasonable toilet certainly belongs on that list," Gates said.
Gates has previously used shock tactics to draw attention to his disease-battling efforts.
In 2009, he loosed mosquitoes at a Technology, Entertainment, Design (TED) Conference in California to make a point about the deadly sting of malaria — waiting a minute or so before assuring the audience the liberated insects were disease-free.
Gates was in Beijing on Tuesday for the "Reinvented Toilet Expo", a forum hosted by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation showcasing various cutting edge toilet technology in lieu of sewers, making them easier and cheaper to install the devices.
The world's number two economy is in the midst of a drive to improve its notoriously malodorous bathrooms, a campaign President Xi Jinping has dubbed the “toilet revolution”.
"China has made great progress in improving health and sanitation for millions of people," Gates said. "China has an opportunity to launch a new category of innovated non-sewered sanitation solutions that will benefit millions of people worldwide."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Town Buys All Doughnuts Every Morning, so Shop Owner Can Take Care of Sick Wife
- Salman Khan Pays a Surprise Visit to a Young Cancer-stricken Fan; Video Goes Viral
- Down Memory Lane: Five Famous Zimbabwe Test Victories
- Tesla To Enter India by 2019, Elon Musk Confirms on Twitter
- Elon Musk Blames 120 Hours a Week of Work Schedule for Losing Grip on Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...