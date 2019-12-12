Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Poop in Parliament? Foul Smell Interrupts Session in Georgia after Opposition Splatters Faeces

Forensic experts in medical masks took samples of the air in the plenary hall, footage on national television showed. The session resumed afterwards, boycotted by the opposition.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 9:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Poop in Parliament? Foul Smell Interrupts Session in Georgia after Opposition Splatters Faeces
File photo of the Georgian Parliament. (Reuters)

Tbilisi: A strong odour of faeces disrupted a key vote in Georgian parliament Thursday after opposition MPs splattered the plenary chamber with an unidentified substance.

Georgia's parliament speaker Archil Talakvadze, in televised remarks, accused the opposition of making a "chemical attack on the legislature", adding that the plenary session had been interrupted as a result.

Forensic experts in medical masks took samples of the air in the plenary hall, footage on national television showed. The session resumed afterwards, boycotted by the opposition.

Georgian parliament was Thursday set to vote for the appointment of 14 Supreme Court judges whom the opposition had denounced as "stooges" of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Over the past few weeks opposition supporters have staged a series of mass rallies in Tbilisi after the ruling party voted down an electoral reform bill in mid-November.

In power since 2012, Georgian Dream has seen its popularity plummet amid widespread discontent over economic stagnation and perceived backsliding on its commitment to democracy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram